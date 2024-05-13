Special Court grants bail to Karnataka MLA Revanna

BENGALURU: In a significant development, the special court for elected representatives in Karnataka on Monday granted bail to Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna.

This decision comes in the wake of a case involving alleged kidnapping, linked to the sexual abuse charges against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The bail, set at a surety of Rs 5 lakh, was approved, offering a reprieve to Revanna who had been under arrest since May 4. His anticipatory bail plea in the kidnapping case had previously been rejected by the same special court for elected representatives.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Karnataka government revealed to the special court on May 9 disturbing details about the case. According to SIT, the woman allegedly kidnapped at the behest of Revanna had fallen victim to sexual assault by Prajwal, who is presently in an undisclosed country.

The prosecution argued that the victim, who had worked for six years at the residence of the accused, was forcibly taken from her home on April 29 by associates of the MLA, following his instructions. It was further disclosed that the victim was discovered on May 5 at a farm located 40 km away from her residence, which was owned by an associate of Revanna.