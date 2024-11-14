Southern Railway announces special trains during Sabarimala season; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special trains between Kacheguda (Hyderabad) – Kottayam, Hyderabad – Kottayam and Nanded – Kollam to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala season.

Train no 07131 Kacheguda – Kottayam Special will leave Kacheguda at 12.30 pm on November 17 and 24 (Sunday) and reach Kottayam at 6.30 pm, the next day (2 services). In return direction train no 07132 Kottayam - Kacheguda Special will leave Kottayam at 8.50 pm on November 18 and 25 (Monday) and reach Kacheguda at 1.00 am, the third day.

Train no 07133 Kacheguda – Kottayam Special will leave Kacheguda at 3.40 pm on November 21 and 28 (Thursday) and reach Kottayam at 6.50 pm, the next day (three services). In return direction train no 07134 Kottayam - Kacheguda special will leave Kottayam at 8.30 pm on November 15, 22 and 29 (Friday) and reach Kacheguda at 11.40 pm, the next day (three services).

Coach composition for the trains will be of two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

Train no 07135 Hyderabad – Kottayam Special will leave Hyderabad at 12.00 pm on November 19 and 26 (Tuesday) and reach Kottayam at 4.10 pm, the next day (two services). In return direction train no 07136 Kottayam – Hyderabad Special will leave Kottayam at 6.10 pm on November 20 and 27 (Wednesday) and reach Hyderabad at 11.45 pm, the next day (two services).

Train no 07137 Hyderabad - Kottayam Special will leave Hyderabad at 12.05 pm on November 15, 22 and 29 (Friday) and reach Kottayam at 6.45 pm, the next day (three services). In return direction train no 07138 Kottayam – Secunderabad Special will leave Kottayam at 9.45 pm on November 16, 23 and 30 (Saturday) and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 am, the third day (three services).

Coach composition will be of one AC first class coach, two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

Train no 07319 Nanded – Kollam Special will leave Nanded at 8.20 am on November 16 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 10.30 pm, the next day (one service). In return direction train no 07140 Kollam – Secunderabad Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 am on November 18 (Monday) and reach Secunderabad at 12.00 pm, the next day (one service).

Coach composition will be of one AC three-tier coach, 17 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

All trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Advance reservation for the special trains are open from Southern Railway end, add the statement.