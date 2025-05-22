Southern Railway announces special trains between Hyderabad and Kollam

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of special trains between Hyderabad and Kollam to clear summer rush.

Train No 07193 Hyderabad – Kollam Special will leave Hyderabad at 11.10 pm on May 24, 31 and June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Saturdays) and reach Kollam at 7.10 am the third day (6 services).

Train No 07194 Kollam – Hyderabad Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on May 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23,30 (Mondays) and reach Hyderabad at 5.30 pm the next day (6 services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising two AC tier-II and AC Tier- III coaches each and 18 Sleeper Class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans are open from Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway said.