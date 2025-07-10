Southern Railway announces diversion of trains between Odanur–Irugur routes; check details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced the temporary diversion of several long-distance trains via the Podanur–Irugur–Podanur route in July 2025 to facilitate infrastructure works between Irugur and Pilamedu stations. As part of an elevated corridor project, a composite steel girder is set to be launched, necessitating changes in train routes.

Trains Diverted via Podanur–Irugur:

1. Train No 16316 Thiruvananthapuram North – Mysore Daily Express will be diverted via Podanur–Irugur, skipping Coimbatore Junction, on July 10, 11, 12, and 13. The train will stop at Podanur Junction between 12.52 am and 12.55 am.

2. Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Daily Express will be rerouted via Podanur–Irugur, avoiding Coimbatore Junction, on July 10, 11, 12, and 13. It will halt at Podanur Junction between 4.12 am and 4.15 am.

3. Train No 16317 Kanniyakumari – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express will follow the Podanur–Irugur route on July 12, skipping Coimbatore Junction. It will stop at Podanur Junction between 1.15 am and 1.20 am.

4. Train No 22669 Ernakulam – Patna Weekly Express will be diverted on July 13 via Podanur–Irugur, bypassing Coimbatore Junction. It will stop at Podanur Junction between 4.37 am and 4.40 am.

Trains Diverted via Irugur–Podanur:

1. Train No 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Daily Express will be diverted via Irugur–Podanur, skipping Coimbatore Junction, on July 10, 11, 12, and 13. The alternative halt at Podanur Junction is scheduled between 1.22 am and 1.25 am.

2. Train No 12671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Nilagiri Daily Express will be rerouted via Irugur–Podanur, skipping Coimbatore North railway station, from July 10 to 13. After halting at Podanur Junction, the train will resume operations via Coimbatore Junction towards Mettupalayam.

3. Train No 18567 Visakhapatnam – Kollam Weekly Express will be diverted via Irugur–Podanur on July 11, skipping Coimbatore Junction. It will halt at Podanur Junction between 3.37 am and 3.40 am.