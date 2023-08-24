South Western railways announce special Onam trains

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified operation of special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Kochuveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam Festival.

Train no 06557 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 07.00 hrs on 28th August (Monday) and reach Kochuveli at 22.45 hrs the same day (1 Service).

Train no 06558 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 19.45 hrs on 29th August (Tuesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 hrs the next day (1 Service). Advance reservation for the trains comprising an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-II, six sleeper class and four general second class coaches is open from Southern Railway end, a statement from Southern Railway said.