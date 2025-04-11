South Western Railway announces summer special trains to clear festival rush, check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of express special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

1. Train 06575 SMVT Bengaluru-Ernakulam Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 4.35 pm on April 12 (Saturday) and reach Ernakulam at 3 am the next day (1 service).

2. Train 06576 Ernakulam-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Ernakulam at 10 am on April 14 (Monday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 am the next day.

Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising an 2 AC tier and 3 tier coach, 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly) will open at 8 am on April 12 from the Southern Railway end.

3. Train No. 06573 SMVT Bengaluru – Kannur Express Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11.55 pm on April 11 and will reach Kannur at 1.30 pm the following day.

4. Train No. 06574 Kannur – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kannur at 6.25 pm on April 14 and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8.00 am the next day.

The coach composition will be 1 AC first class coach, 2 AC two-tier coaches, 4 AC three-tier Coaches, 7 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches, and 2 second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

(With inputs from Bureau)