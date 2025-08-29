South India will have bullet train service: Andhra Pradesh CM

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said bullet train connectivity will be established in South India, hinting that it will cater to the needs of Hyderabad, Amaravati, Chennai and Bengaluru .

Addressing the 'India Food Manufacturing Summit', the chief minister said the bullet train connectivity will cater to a population of five crore people from the above four cities.

"Very soon bullet train is going to come to South India. That is going to happen. Survey has been ordered. From Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, Bangalore, all four cities, more than five crore population and the biggest market in the world," said Naidu.

The CM said people can see the state of logistics once the bullet train materialises.

Besides the bullet train, he said the southern state is going to develop its roadways in a big way, which will include excellent maintenance of even remote roads on par with international standards.