South Central Railway cancels Sabarimala special trains due to low occupancy

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of a pair of Sabarimala specials due to poor occupancy.

Train No. 07161 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Kollam Special scheduled to leave Sirpurkagaznagar at 10.40 am on December 24 and Train No. 07162 Kollam – Sirpur Kaghaznagar Scheduled to leave Kollam at 2.30 am on December 26 will be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.