Soon after landing in India, Modi calls Delhi LG to enquire about flood situation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who landed in India on Saturday late evening after concluding his two-nation tour of France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has spoken to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and enquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi, the sources said. “Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation,” the source told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday too, PM Modi had called Delhi LG from France and enquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and efforts to deal with it.

PM Modi gave directions for appropriate steps by taking all possible help from the Central Government. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called from France and enquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central Government", Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a tweet.

The water level in swollen River Yamuna was recorded at 207.48 metres at 10 am in Delhi on Saturday. The overflowing Yamuna River has touched the Red Fort wall on Ring Road, inundating the nearby areas. The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm, today.

Yesterday, the water level was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11 pm. In addition, the Indian Naval diving team carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO, today. Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.