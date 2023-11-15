Begin typing your search...

Sonia on personal visit to Jaipur to avoid air pollution in Delhi: Jairam

He said that Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and campaign in Chhattisgarh on November 15 and in Rajasthan on November 16, 19, 21 and 22

ByANIANI|15 Nov 2023 1:48 AM GMT
Sonia on personal visit to Jaipur to avoid air pollution in Delhi: Jairam
X

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo/IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is on a personal visit to Rajasthan's Jaipur to avoid pollution.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, "Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhi is in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid the air pollution in New Delhi. It is a purely personal visit."

He said that Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and campaign in Chhattisgarh on November 15 and in Rajasthan on November 16, 19, 21 and 22.

The air quality dropped to a 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370 (very poor) in the city.

NationCongress Parliamentary Party (CPP)RajasthanRahul GandhiAir Quality Index (AQI)air quality
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X