Sonia Gandhi demands raising minimum wages, guaranteed workdays under MGNREGA

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded raising of minimum wages and the number of guaranteed workdays under the rural employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said the BJP government at the Centre has "systematically undermined" the scheme by keeping the Budget allocation for it stagnant.

Adequate financial provisions be made to sustain and expand the scheme, she said.

Also, minimum wage should be increased by Rs 400 per day along with timely disbursement of wages, the Congress leader said, adding that the number of guaranteed workdays should be increased from 100 to 150 per year.

"These measures are essential to ensure that MGNREGA provides dignified employment and financial security," she added.