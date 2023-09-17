Sonia Gandhi announces "six guarantees" ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

RANGAREDDY: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly election that is slated to be held this year, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced "six guarantees" adding that it's her dream to see the Congress government in the state.

"To fulfil the aspiration of the people of Telangana, we (Congress) are announcing six guarantees Mahalakshmi been the first one. We are committed to fulfilling each one of them," Sonia said at a public rally at Vijayabheri Sabha in Tukkuguda.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. She further said that 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

"Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state," she added.

While concluding her speech, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson further said that I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be part of the birth of this great state Telangana. Now it is our duty to take it to a new height.

"It has been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society. Are you all going to give us your support?" she asked the public. Earlier today, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Congress chief of all poll-bound States has given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, sources said.