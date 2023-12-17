Social awareness is a continuous process: Mohan Bhagwat

Begin typing your search...

The need for social and political awareness was much discussed and worked upon during the independence movement, he said.

SANGLI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said social awareness is a continuous process which changes as per the prevailing situations.

Addressing a gathering after launching the centenary year of the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Mandir here, Bhagwat said as society keeps evolving, "dialogue needs to continue".

The need for social and political awareness was much discussed and worked upon during the independence movement, he said.

Lokmanya Tilak played an important role in raising the awareness, he said.

“Tilak’s declaration that ‘Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it’ was a means to tell society that ‘don’t run away from struggle, don’t give up and work to fulfil your responsibilities’. There is a need to unite everyone on the path to progress and development,” he said.

Bhagwat said the freedom fighter worked tirelessly for society and welfare of people and never made compromises.

