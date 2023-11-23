Snake charmers deployed on Sabarimala trekking route to deal with reptiles

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Kerala government on Thursday decided to deploy more snake catchers on the trekking route to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple here, where the annual pilgrimage season commenced last week.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan gave the directions a day after a six-year-old pilgrim was bitten by a snake while she was trekking to Sannidhanam (temple complex).

The decision to rope in snake catchers was taken after a discussion between Devaswom and Forest Ministers in the wake of the incident, an official statement here said.

At present, four snake catchers have been deployed in the area.

Beat forest officers, appointed from the tribal community, are also deployed on the traditional forest trekking path for the assistance of pilgrims, it added.

Meanwhile, the condition of Niranjana, who suffered the snake bite in the small hours of Wednesday, is stable as of now, health authorities said.

The district medical officer said all arrangements have been made to ensure emergency healthcare for Ayyappa devotees, a statement added.