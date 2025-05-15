SMVT Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram North weekly special train extended till September 2025

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has extended the service period of weekly special trains running between SMVT Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram North until the end of September 2025, to accommodate growing passenger demand.

Train No. 06555 SMVT Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly

Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10 pm (on Fridays) and will reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 2 pm, the next day. This will continue till September 26, 2025.

In the return direction, Train No.06556 Thiruvananthapuram North-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 2:15 pm (on Sundays) and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 7.30 am, the next day. This will continue till September 28, 2025.

The coach composition of these trains will be AC - 2 tier & AC - 3 tier coaches, as per a Southern Railway release.