Smoke seen in Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express coach in Odisha

Smoke was witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha's Brahmapur Station on Tuesday.

ByANIANI|11 July 2023 2:13 PM GMT
Representative image

The incident took place due to "brake binding" as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach, a railway officer said adding that the sack was removed and the fire was put out using a fire extinguisher.

"The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher.The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," Railway officer Basanta Kumar Satpathy said.

The incident comes a month after the triple-train accident in Balasore involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed at least 291 lives and injured over 1000.

The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three Raiway officials in connection with the accident.


Brahmapur StationDibrugarh Kanyakumarismoke railway coachBalasorebrake bindingCoromandel ExpressShalimar Express
ANI

