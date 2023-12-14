Slim chances for House to function until HM Shah makes a statement: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at ruling BJP government for the suspension of opposition MPs who were raising their demands over the Parliament security breach, the Congress on Thursday said that till the time the Home Minister Amit Shah does not make a statement in the House, there are slim chances for the House to function.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament after the suspension of 15 opposition MPs -- 14 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- for the remainder of the Winter Session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "We had just one demand that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement (over Lok Sabha security breach)."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Ramesh said that this "dictatorial government" does not find it acceptable as we tried our best that the Leader of Opposition should get a chance to speak in the House.

"This (security breach) is a very serious matter and an investigation underway. We wanted a statement from the Home Minister. Unless he comes to the House and does that, there are very slim chances for the House to function," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that "we wanted a constructive debate". "We do want discussions but the biggest issue is - how and why did this (security breach) happened, how the security was breached and entire country witnessed it? The Prime Minister and Home Minister are silent. They should come to both Houses and give statements. After that the House will function," the Congress leader said.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I have been given the message that what is your demand. Our demand is same, that at least the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. If we (the opposition) are given a chance to ask two to four questions, we will do that."

He said that the MPs come from outside to participate in the House proceedings.

"Everyday we participate in the House and present our views. We did not disrupt the proceedings of the House even for a single day. Why would we do that, it is our House. What we saw yesterday, we saw a security breach when people came from outside on the pass issued by the BJP MP. Despite them jumping, our MPs caught them. The House is not the party office of the BJP. The House belongs to all of us," he said hitting back at the BJP.

"These people (BJP) are doing whatever they want. Don't we have the right to make any demand? It is up to you to accept our demands. When we make demands, we are not given the mike and when it is not given, then we raise our voice and also show placards," he added.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after opposition MPs including Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for "unruly conduct".

Earlier in the day, five Congress MPs -- Jothimani, Hibi Eden, TN Prathapan, Kumari Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriakose -- were also suspended for remainder of the session.

Following their suspension, opposition MPs sat on protest inside the House.