SKM leading in 4 assembly seats in Sikkim

GANGTOK: The ruling SKM was leading in four of the 32 assembly seats, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots in Sikkim, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by 1,423 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency.

State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency.

Delay Namgyal Barfungpa of SKM was also leading by 1,053 votes over BJP nominee Pema Aanchal Rinzing from the Gangtok assembly segment.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The counting was underway at one location each in all six districts of the state.

Postal ballots were taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs would be counted later, officials said