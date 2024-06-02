Begin typing your search...

SKM candidate Samdup Lepcha wins Lachen Mangan seat
Samdup Lepcha, MLA, Lachen (Sikkim) (ANI)

GANGTOK: Samdup Lepcha of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Lachen Mangan Assembly seat defeating his nearest SDF rival Hishey Lachungpa by 851 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes for the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim started at 6 am on Sunday.

Lepcha got 3,929 votes against 3,078 by Sikkim Democratic Front nominee Hishey Lachungpa.

