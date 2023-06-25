Situation tense, but under control in Manipur: State police

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police on Saturday said that the situation in the violence-prone state is tense but under control. Though some sporadic incidents have been reported in some districts, in most districts the situation is normal.

The police said in a statement that district security coordination committee meeting is held at the districts regularly.

Patrolling, flag marches, and cordon and search operations are also conducted in vulnerable areas, they said adding that special emphasis is given on fringe areas in both hill and valley districts.

A combined team of District Police Imphal-West and Central Forces along with Executive Magistrates conducted search operations at two locations in Imphal West District on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Manipur Police conducted a search operation by a joint team of Kangpokpi District Police and Central forces across four locations in Kangpokpi in which four bunkers were destroyed. Six bunkers have been occupied by security forces.

In the press statement, the police said that the movement of essential items along NH-37 is being ensured with strict security measures.

Curfew has been relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, eight to ten hours in Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts, and no curfew in the remaining six Hill Districts.

The Manipur police said that on Friday evening at 8:35 pm a warehouse at Kangla Sangomshang was set under fire. The Imphal-East under Heingang PS was set on fire by a mob. Imphal East District Police dispersed the mob and the fire service controlled the fire.

Incidents of arson also took place at two other locations in Imphal East District, the police said.

The State Police and Central Forces controlled the situation and dispersed the mob by using tear gas and smoke shells. The Manipur police said that during the last 24 hours, five arms have been recovered from Imphal East districts. A total of 1100 arms, 13,702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered to date, they added.



