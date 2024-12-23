Situation in Bangladesh a matter of concern, govt closely monitoring it: Union minister

JAMMU: Union Minister of State BL Verma on Monday expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh and said the government is closely monitoring it.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised at Jammu, the minister lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) for its role in safeguarding India’s borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan.

“I would like to especially congratulate the BSF, which protects our borders. Having worked on the development of the northeast, I have observed the challenges and progress in these border states," Verma told reporters here.

"The situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern, but our government and our External Affairs Ministry are closely monitoring it and will continue to do so," he said.

Necessary and justified steps will be taken to address it, the minister added.

He took a volley of questions on the situation in Bangladesh, election and EVM fraud alleged by the Congress and the caste census issue, among others.

Responding to a question on Samajwadi Party MLA Suresh Yadav’s controversial statement labelling the BJP government as a "Hindu terrorist organisation", Verma said: "Such remarks are deeply unfortunate and have no place in a democratic nation like ours. The public will respond appropriately to such divisive and derogatory comments. The government will also take appropriate action."

"Whether it is the Samajwadi Party or Congress or its INDIA alliance partners, they are focused on appeasing the Muslim community. On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi follows the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. BJP does not believe in appeasing anyone," the minister said.

Such divisive statements, like those dubbing "Hindus as ‘malaria and mosquitoes’ or abusing Sanatan Dharma, are unacceptable", he said, adding that the government and the people will take note of such remarks.

On allegations of electoral fraud made by the Congress, Verma slammed the opposition party for its inconsistency. “Congress ruled the country for nearly 55 years but failed to deliver the development we have witnessed in the past decade under Prime Minister Modi. Elections are now conducted in a completely free and fair manner.

"However, Congress only accepts election results as fair when they win. When they lose, they blame EVMs and allege fraud,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s call for a caste census, Verma asked why the Congress which ruled for decades did not conduct it while it was in power.

“The Gandhi family ruled the country for nearly 55 years, often through remote control, yet never felt the need for a caste census. It is Prime Minister Modi who has ensured dignity and respect for OBCs, SCs, and STs. Congress stalled the first report in 1955 and the Mandal Commission, denying OBCs their rightful reservations. Today, OBCs have a constitutional board, and I, as an OBC, serve as a Minister. This shows the change brought by the BJP,” he said.

Verma participated in the Rozgar Mela organised by the BSF in Jammu, where 636 appointment letters were distributed to new recruits, with Verma personally handing out 26.

“As many as 71,000 appointment letters are being distributed across 45 locations nationwide today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“Since 2014, India has been advancing rapidly on the path of development, with a notable increase in employment opportunities. Over the past nine years, 10 lakh jobs have been provided by the prime minister. I congratulate all the appointees,” he added.