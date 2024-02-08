Sitharaman to lay White Paper on Indian Economy in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman would on Thursday lay a White Paper on the Indian economy on the table of Lok Sabha.

The supplementary list of business of the House on February 8 mentioned that the minister will lay a copy of the White Paper.

The budget session started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31.

This is the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the general elections expected to be held in April-May this year.

The government had announced in the union budget presented on February 1 that it will come out with a 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

Tabling the interim budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Sitharaman said that the Modi government, which assumed office in 2014, overcame the crisis of those years and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path.

"In 2014 when our Government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms. The government did that successfully following our strong belief of 'nation-first'," she said.

"The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development." She announced that the government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House "to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years.".

"The exemplary track record of governance, development, and performance, effective delivery, and 'Jan Kalyan' has given the government trust, confidence and blessings of the people to realize, whatever it takes, the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' with good intentions, true dedication and hard work in the coming years and decades," she said.

The budget session, which is the last Parliament session before Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year, was slated to conclude on February 9 and has been extended by a day.