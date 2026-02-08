SIT leaking information in Sabarimala gold loss case at behest of LDF govt: Adoor Prakash

The team has arrested 12 persons so far, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, both associated with the CPI(M).

Prakash alleged that details of his interrogation were leaked by certain officials in the SIT who were specifically tasked with doing so.

"I do not believe senior officers in the SIT did this. However, other officials were assigned specific duties, and according to those duties, information is being leaked," he claimed.

Prakash said he appeared before the SIT as directed, after finding time, and answered all the questions put to him.