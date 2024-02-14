Begin typing your search...

Singhvi likely to be elected unopposed from Himachal

The Congress has nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha from its ruling Himachal Pradesh. He’s is likely to be elected unopposed.

ByIANSIANS|14 Feb 2024 12:49 PM GMT
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi

SHIMLA: After losing power in Himachal Pradesh to the Congress, the BJP on Wednesday nominated party national President J.P. Nadda, who belongs to the hill state from Gujarat for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Singhvi reached the state capital and met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.

In the 68-member house, the Congress has an absolute majority of 40 seats -- six over than the half-way mark.

The opposition BJP has strength of 25 legislators. There are three Independent legislators, comprising two BJP rebels and one Congress.

IANS

