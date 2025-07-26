Siddaramaiah echoes Rahul’s views on ‘electoral fraud’, ‘voter list manipulation’

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale electoral misconduct by the BJP, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of manipulating voter lists and undermining democratic institutions, including the Election Commission of India.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Siddaramaiah said Rahul Gandhi was telling the truth when he alleged that genuine voters were being removed from electoral rolls while fake names were being added.

"Such things have happened in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka," he claimed and expressed his apprehension, "they are planning to do it in Bihar also".

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of mischief and alleged that this manipulation was happening across the country.

He came down heavily on the Election Commission, saying it is no longer functioning as an independent constitutional body.

"The Election Commission is working under the direction of the central government. It’s not independent. Election Commission has to function independently and fairly, but it is not doing so," the Chief Minister said.

Declaring that democracy is under threat, Siddaramaiah announced that the Congress would launch a nationwide campaign to expose these alleged irregularities and demand reforms to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Siddaramaiah also reiterated the importance of conducting a nationwide caste census.

"Every state should start conducting the caste census. It should be socio-economic, educational, employment-based, and political. Because everybody should know, after independence, what is the status of an individual — economically, politically — and whether independence has reached everyone or not, whether equality has come or not," CM has insisted.

The purpose of the Constitution is to bring about change and remove inequality, he underlined.

He also clarified that he is not the convenor of the OBC advisory committee but only a member under Anil Jaihind’s leadership.

Regarding Karnataka’s own caste census, he said that authorities have been given a three-month time to complete the process and expressed hope that they will meet the deadline.

Regarding the alleged site allotment scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Siddaramaiah said, "It is a false case. They torture me, my wife, and my family unnecessarily. Though this does not come under the PMLA Act — there is no money laundering — unnecessarily, they harassed me and my family," he complained.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s strong remarks, CM said, "It looks like the court has rightly said that if you want to do politics, do it in elections, not here. Not in this case, not through the ED. This is the warning of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to the BJP," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking on the June 4 stadium stampede that killed 11 people, Siddaramaiah said the Cabinet has accepted the enquiry report submitted by retired High Court judge Justice Michael D’Cunha.

"Criminal cases have already been registered against the officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DNA (the event management agency), apart from police personnel," he said.

"Additionally, an inquiry will be conducted against the police officers concerned," he added.