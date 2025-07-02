Siddaramaiah demands immediate roll back of hike in railway fares

BENGALURU: Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre for the railway fare hike, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded its immediate rollback.

The railway ministry issued an official circular on Monday, increasing the fares of the non-air-conditioned class in mail and express trains by 1 paisa and all air-conditioned classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1.

"Railway fares hiked!! Who bears the brunt? The daily wage workers, students, small traders, and the common man struggling under rising prices," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' on Tuesday.

He said, "When we increased milk prices to help our farmers, Karnataka BJP shouted in the streets, and called it anti-people. But now, when the BJP led Union Govt hikes railway fares, there is deafening silence. Why? Because this hike doesn't help farmers or the poor, it only helps BJP Government fill its own coffers."

Noting that when metro fares were hiked in Karnataka after 8 years, BJP leaders rushed to blame the Congress government, ignoring the fact that the fare hike decision was taken by a fare fixation committee constituted by the Union Government itself, he said. Back then, the Centre "manipulated" the narrative to place the burden on the state government, Siddaramaiah added.

"Now, with this railway fare hike, who will they place the burden on?" he asked.

"Your (BJP) 'Vikas Express' seems to run only on the sweat and tears of the poor, while your leaders enjoy power by trampling on democracy. The double standards are clear," he claimed, adding that the BJP's concern for the common man vanishes when it is about its own revenue.

Stating that the Congress stands with the people of Karnataka and the country who are forced to pay more for essential travel, Siddaramaiah said this fare hike must be rolled back immediately.

"Don't make people's daily travel another jumla. Let the trains run, not the people's patience," he added.