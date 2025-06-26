Begin typing your search...

    Shubhanshu Shukla, three others reach International Space Station

    AuthorPTIPTI|26 Jun 2025 4:50 PM IST
    Astronauts of Axiom 4 Mission (ANI)

    NEW DELHI: Indian's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

    The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.

    This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station.

    A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4:15 pm IST.

    The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

    PTI

