Begin typing your search...

Sharad Pawar reviews NCP's preparations for LS polls in seven constituencies

NCP working president Supriya Sule, state president Jayant Patil and other senior leaders were present at the meeting, said a party leader.

ByPTIPTI|18 Oct 2023 2:26 PM GMT
Sharad Pawar reviews NCPs preparations for LS polls in seven constituencies
X

NCP president Sharad Pawar

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took stock of the party's preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in western and north Maharashtra.

NCP working president Supriya Sule, state president Jayant Patil and other senior leaders were present at the meeting, said a party leader.

The party's position in Kolhapur, Hatkanangale, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara and Madha was discussed at the meeting, he said.

Pawar will review the preparations in Dindori, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Wardha, Amravati, Beed, Bhiwandi and Jalna seats on Thursday, he added.

NationSharad PawarNCPLS pollsLok Sabha constituencies
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X