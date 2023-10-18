Sharad Pawar reviews NCP's preparations for LS polls in seven constituencies

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took stock of the party's preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in western and north Maharashtra.

NCP working president Supriya Sule, state president Jayant Patil and other senior leaders were present at the meeting, said a party leader.

The party's position in Kolhapur, Hatkanangale, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara and Madha was discussed at the meeting, he said.

Pawar will review the preparations in Dindori, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Wardha, Amravati, Beed, Bhiwandi and Jalna seats on Thursday, he added.