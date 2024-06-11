Sharad Pawar questions Modi's mandate amidst coalition government formation

NEW DELHI: Sharad Pawar, NCP(SP) president, raised questions about the legitimacy of Narendra Modi's mandate as Prime Minister, following Modi's oath for an unprecedented third term. Speaking at the NCP's 25th foundation day in Ahmednagar, Pawar noted that BJP, lacking a majority, had to form a coalition with allies to establish the new government.

Pawar criticized Modi's campaign approach, stating it was more about 'Modi's guarantee' rather than the 'Government of India.' He accused Modi of deliberately neglecting minorities and using divisive language, questioning the propriety and restraint of such rhetoric from a Prime Minister.

The veteran politician called on NCP(SP) members to strengthen their organizational base across multiple states and focus on protecting marginalized communities. Pawar commended newly-elected MP Nilesh Lanke, iterating the importance of governance that transcends linguistic barriers and embraces all cultural identities.