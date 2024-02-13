Sharad Pawar petitions SC against EC decision recognising Ajit Pawar's side as ‘real’ NCP

NEW DELHI: The Sharad Pawar faction has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of Election Commission (EC) recognising the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the 'real' Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allotting it the party's 'clock' symbol.

As per the details available on the website of apex court, the plea arraying Ajit Pawar as respondent has been filed through advocate Abhishek Jebaraj on Monday evening.

The Ajit Pawar side has already filed a caveat last week, saying that it should be heard, before the top court proceeds to pass any order.

A caveat serves as a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent's appeal that challenges the decision made by the lower judicial or quasi-judicial body.

The NCP split in July last year, with a faction led by Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. After that, both sides laid claim to the party name and symbol.