Shah flays Udhay's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' in poll-bound Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused leaders of DMK and their INDIA alliance partner Congress of talking about ending "Sanatana Dharma", while hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for "comparing Hindu organisations with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba".

Hitting back at the DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remark that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be eradicated and not merely opposed, Shah said, "For the last two days, the INDIA alliance has been insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our 'Sanatana Dharma".

Shah addressed a gathering in poll-bound Rajasthan after flagging off the party's second Parivartan Yatra. Lashing out at the Opposition, he recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also said that the first right on the budget is of the minorities, "but we say that the first right is for the poor, tribals, Dalits and backwards".

"Today, the Congress party says that if Modi ji will win, Sanatana will rule. Rahul Gandhi said that the Hindu organisations are more dangerous than Lashkar-e-Taiba". The top BJP leader took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for "comparing Hindu organisations with Lashkar-e-Taiba".

Addressing a conference in Chennai on Saturday, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government railed against Sanatan Dharma, saying, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated." In a scathing retort to the DMK leader over his remarks, Annamalai took to his official handle on X to post, "The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. Thiru @Udhaystalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate ******* like you to parrot their malicious ideology."