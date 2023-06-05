Begin typing your search...

Several TN-bound trains among 123 cancelled; 56 diverted

These trains include those with journey commencing from June 3 to June 7.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jun 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-05 01:00:37.0  )
NEW DELHI: The railways has cancelled 123 trains, diverted 56, short-terminated 10 and rescheduled 14 trains due to the accident in Odisha in which 275 people were killed. These trains include those with journey commencing from June 3 to June 7. The cancelled trains include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanniyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, Santraganchi AC Superfast, Purulia-Villupuram. The diverted trains include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express and Digha to Visakhapatnam Superfast Express.

