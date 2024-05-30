Several injured in firecracker explosion during Puri's Jagannath festivities

NEW DELHI: Several devotees sustained burn injuries as firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Yatra in Puri on Wednesday, police said. All the injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital, they said, adding that the condition of some of the patients is critical.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief at the incident and said that he has directed his chief administrative secretary and the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. The state government will also be bearing the expenses of those who have been injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he added. "Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pool. The chief administrative secretary and the district administration have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health," Patnaik said in a post on 'X'. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed grief at the incident. "I am saddened to hear the news of many injured in the unfortunate accident that took place at Narendra Pushkarini Devighat during the Puri Chandan Yatra. With the blessings of the Lord, it is my wish that those who are under treatment get well soon and return home," Prasad posted on 'X'.