Seven killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, two trapped inside

"Seven persons have died in the incident. It was a garment factory but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally," Sumitra Pareek, Additional District Magistrate, said. She said that two people were trapped in the factory.

The incident occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area in Bhiwadi.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," she said.