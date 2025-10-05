Seven die, road links snapped as heavy rains trigger massive landslides in Darjeeling

DARJEELING: Torrential rains have unleashed widespread devastation across the Darjeeling hills of West Bengal, triggering massive landslides that killed at least seven people and cut off several villages in the region, officials said on Sunday.

One of the major landslides, which struck near the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road in the Darjeeling subdivision, swept away homes and disrupted vehicular movement, severing communication links with adjoining hamlets, they said.

"At least seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI.

He said rescue and relief operations are underway by the local administration, police, and disaster response teams.

According to district officials, villages such as Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon were among the worst affected, and six deaths were reported from that area. Another person died in a tea estate.

Several houses and tea garden quarters were reportedly damaged or buried under debris.

A senior police officer said the exact number of casualties is still being verified as heavy and continuous rainfall has hampered access to the affected areas.

"The terrain is slippery, and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," the officer said, adding that the movement of earthmovers and emergency vehicles has become extremely difficult due to incessant rain.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the death toll could rise to 11, as rescue personnel continue to dig through thick layers of mud and debris.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6. The department has also warned of possible landslides and road blockages due to the saturated soil and steep terrain.

Heavy rain since Friday night has triggered multiple incidents of soil erosion and smaller slides across the hills, damaging sections of key roads and isolating several tea garden settlements, officials said.

District authorities have set up temporary relief camps and mobilised medical teams in coordination with local NGOs to provide food and shelter to the displaced families.