Seven dead, 20 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Ladakh; Army troops evacuate victims

LADAKH: As many as seven people were killed and 20 were injured after a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a 200-metre deep gorge near Durbuk, Ladakh on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Indian Army officials, "Today at around 1105 hr, a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a gorge approx 5 Km near Durbuk, Ladakh. The accident was noticed by troops deployed in the area who immediately rushed to the accident site and evacuated the victims."

The army stated that all 27 people (including 06 fatal) were initially evacuated to a nearby Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste. "They were subsequently evacuated by air (14 Sorties by military ALH and Cheetal Helicopters) to the Military Hospital at Leh.

Post initial exam and treatment 20 cases were sent to SNM Hospital, Leh and one casualty with spine injury was retained in Military Hospital, Leh for MRI and further treatment.

Fatal - 07 ( 06 initial and 1 post evacuation in SNM Hospital) Injured - 20 (3 x Children and 17 Females)," it added. Further details are awaited.