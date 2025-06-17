Setback for 'self-styled Vishwaguru's huglomacy': Cong dig at Modi after Trump leaves G7 Summit

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada a day earlier, saying it is a "setback for self-styled Vishwaguru's huglomacy".

It also asked why the prime minister and the external affairs minister are "silent on this outrageous American outreach to Pakistan", referring to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's visit to the US.

"President Trump has left the G7 Summit a day before the G7 outreach with eight other countries that includes India begins. A setback for self-styled Vishwaguru's Huglomacy," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress has been taking swipes at Modi giving "hugs" to foreign heads of states during his meetings with them at international or bilateral engagements, using the term "huglomacy" for it.

In another post, Ramesh wrote: "So now it can no longer be denied by the drumbeaters of the PM and the BJP's troll army. The man whose incendiary, inflammatory, and provocative remarks were directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks is now officially in Washington DC."

"The question we had asked earlier needs to be repeated: what is America up to by hosting Asim Munir in this manner? Why are the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister silent on this outrageous American outreach to Pakistan?" he added.

Trump abruptly left the Group of Seven summit Monday, departing a day early as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified and the US leader declared that Tehran should be evacuated "immediately".

World leaders had gathered in Canada with the specific goal of helping to defuse a series of global pressure points, only to be disrupted by a showdown over Iran's nuclear programme that could escalate in dangerous and uncontrollable ways. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran four days ago.