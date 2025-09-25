Self-styled godman forced students of Delhi-based institute to visit his quarter, alleges FIR

NEW DELHI: Female students of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, Delhi were allegedly forced to visit the quarter of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati late at night and one of them was even forced to change her name, the FIR filed against him read.

The FIR was filed after the management of the institute lodged a complaint alleging that during a virtual interaction held with more than 30 female students, several among them revealed instances of sexual harassment and intimidation by Chaitanyananda, earlier known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy.

Citing the FIR, officials said students were threatened with suspension and withholding of degrees if they resisted his advances.

"The students who are from economically weaker sections were forced to visit Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in his quarter late at night," the FIR read.

The institute's management further alleged that a female student was "forced to change her name" and made to delete messages from her phone to erase evidence.

Police said a case has been registered at Vasant Kunj north police station and investigation is underway.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused and a lookout circular has also been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country, police added.