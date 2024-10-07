Seer of key Karnataka Math released on bail in POCSO case

CHITRADURGA: A court here on Monday granted bail to Murugha Math seer Shivamurthy Sharana, following the completion of interrogation of witnesses in the sexual harassment case, lodged against him under the POCSO Act.

He was imprisoned in the Chitradurga district prison after his arrest in September 2022.

The seer's arrest followed complaints of sexual misconduct from girls at a Math-run institution, with the help of the Mysuru-based NGO 'Odanadi'.

Following the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court of Chitradurga granting bail, Sharana walked out of the jail, and expressed hope that "truth will win".

"...I will only say that because of the grace of God, I'm out of jail today. I will be going to Shivayogi ashrama in Davanagere....will speak in detail later, it is time to remain silent now. The legal fight is on, I'm hopeful that the truth will win...I have already told devotees what I have to, legal fight will continue," he told reporters here.

Although the Karnataka High Court had initially granted him bail in November 2023, the decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, which had ruled that he would only be released after the interrogation of 13 witnesses.

Basavaprabhu Swami, the interim chief of Murugha Math, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, saying, "We are happy that he has finally been released from prison."

Swami added that while the seer had been barred from entering Chitradurga district, he would reside at a Math unit in nearby district headquarters town of Davangere and continue to contest the charges legally.

Shivamurthy Sharana was arrested in 2022, followed by the detention of several other individuals connected to the case, including the warden of the Math-run hostel and a junior pontiff. Three FIRs were registered against him. The first, filed on August 26, 2022, included charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Another, on October 13, 2022, was lodged by a cook employed at the Math, alleging that the seer had sexually assaulted four girls, including her daughters.

A third case, filed in October 2022, accused the Math of concealing information about minors living on the premises.