Security stepped up at actor Allu Arjun's home following vandalism; BRS attacks Cong govt

HYDERABAD: The police on Monday beefed up security at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun here, a day after vandalism at the place, even as the opposition parties in Telangana attacked the ruling Congress over the incident.

Six people, claiming to be members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on Sunday evening.

A local court granted bail to those who indulged in the defacement.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna claimed that four of those who indulged in vandalism at the 42-year-old actor's house belong to Kodangal, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

This is leading to suspicion whether it was a Congress conspiracy, she said while condemning the incident.

The opposition BRS targeted the Congress government over the law and order situation in the state.

Noting that over 35,944 crime cases have been reported in Hyderabad in 2024, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the "shocking" stone-pelting incident at Allu Arjun's residence was a "complete failure of governance".

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who condemned the attack on the residence of "film personalities", on Sunday directed state DGP and the city police commissioner to be tough in maintaining law and order.