Security agencies on high alert after Prez rule in Manipur: Officials

IMPHAL: Security agencies have been put on high alert in Manipur to counter any mischief by banned terror groups here following imposition of President's rule in the state, officials said Thursday.

There is a heavy deployment of forces within the Imphal valley areas which have seen attacks on police by cadres of Arambai Tenggol group, they said.

Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces will be conducting flag march in Imphal city to ward off any untoward breakdown of law and order, they said.

The officials said security was beefed up in the state, especially the valley, after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

Four days after his resignation, President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has also been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The decision to impose the central rule was taken after the governor sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu.

"After considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India," the notification said.

It further said: "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I - assume to myself as President of India all functions of the government of the state of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of the that state".