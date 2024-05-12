Secunderabad: BJP's Kishan Reddy eyes second term, is pitted against Congress' Danam Nagender, BRS' T Goud

SECUNDERABAD: Telangana is gearing up for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in all 17 seats on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

This year, BJP's State President and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy is eyeing a second consecutive term from Secunderabad. He is pitted against Congress' Danam Nagender and Thigulla Padma Rao Goud of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In 2019, BJP's G. Kishan Reddy secured 3,84,780 votes (42.0 per cent), while Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) garnered 322,666 votes (35.3 per cent). Congress' Anjan Kumar Yadav. M stood third with 1,73,229 votes (18.9 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Bandaru Dattatreya, presently serving as the Haryana governor, emerged victorious. Interestingly, Bandaru Dattatreya first claimed victory for the BJP in Secunderabad in 1991. He then went on to represent the constituency four times between 1991 and 2019.

The BJP candidate G. Kishan Reddy is trying to woo the voters of Secunderabad through the various initiatives of the central government. Taking to his official X handle, G Kishan Reddy tweeted, "The Modi government's initiatives to safeguard the nation and its citizens from Covid-19 have been widely commended and applauded."

He said, "From supplying critical medical resources such as oxygen plants, concentrators, and vaccines to actively engaging with healthcare workers & patients in ICUs and isolation wards, boosting their morale has been a constant priority for me in ensuring the safety and security of Secunderabad."

G Kishan Reddy is also counting on the Modi guarantees and said, "It is PM Modi's guarantee to further expand the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase fish production and annual fish exports and also to insure and empower the families of fishermen through this scheme."

On the other hand, Congress' Danam Nagender targeted the BJP candidate for not fulfilling promises. Speaking with ANI, Nagender had said, "The people of Secunderabad are now realising that G Kishan Reddy cannot do anything. After becoming a Union Minister, he has forgotten his responsibilities... Telangana didn't receive the assistance that it should have got..."

BRS' T Padma Rao Goud is urging the voters to vote for the party on the grounds of development. Taking to his official X handle, "... My request to all voters of Secunderabad Parliament Constituency to vote for BRS, the party that won Telangana and put the state on the path of development for 10 years."

The Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments of Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally, and Secunderabad.

In 2019, Reddy won this seat by more than 62,000 votes against BRS' TSK Yadav.

The BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections in the state in alliance with its NDA partners--the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.

The BJP will put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly constituencies. The Jana Sena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

In the 2019 general election, BRS won nine seats, the BJP four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat.