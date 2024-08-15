'Secular civil code need of the hour': PM Modi in I-Day speech; pushes for one nation one election

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made an unequivocal pitch for a "secular" civil code instead of the current framework which is "communal" and promoted "discrimination", and also for simultaneous polls, as he fronted the ruling BJP's manifesto promises for a uniform civil code and 'one nation one election'.

In his first Independence Day address of his third term from the ramparts of the Red Fort and his 11th consecutive one, Modi invoked the Constitution's directive principles, which recommend a uniform civil code(UCC) across the country, and the Supreme Court's verdicts to make his most forceful backing of the provision, contested by many parties.

"A big section (of society) believes and there is truth in this that the current civil code is in a way a communal civil code. We have lived 75 years with a communal civil code. It is a civil code which promotes discrimination. It divides the country along religious lines and promotes inequality. Now, we have to move towards a secular civil code. A secular civil code in the country is the need of the hour," said Modi.

"This is also the spirit of the Constitution. The Supreme Court has underlined its need many a time, and the dream of the makers of the Constitution should be fulfilled."

Turning his focus on the unrest in Bangladesh, he said 140 crore Indians are concerned over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country and expressed the hope that normalcy will soon be restored there.

India has always wished peace, happiness and prosperity for Bangladesh and wants its development journey to continue, said Modi, who sported a multi-coloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban with a white kurta and churidar.

While hailing the rise of women in every sector, he expressed deep concern over incidents of crimes against them, amid an outrage over the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. He asked state governments to move with "utmost urgency" to ensure swift justice in such cases.

In the 98-minute address to the nation, his longest Independence Day speech, Modi asserted that it is India's golden era and that a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 awaits the country.

The prime minister also reiterated his push for ridding Indian politics of casteism and nepotism, calling for entry into public life of one lakh youngsters with no family ties to politics so that the fresh blood brings in a new mindset that enriches democracy. They can join any political party they want, he added.

Noting that students spend lakhs and crores for medical education abroad, the prime minister also said the government will create 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years.

Both a nationwide UCC and 'one nation one election' have been part of successive BJP's manifestos. While some BJP-ruled states are working to roll out a uniform civil code, the Centre has so far not taken any legislative measure for its implementation nationally.

The Law Commission had started consultations for it last year. A committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovid had consulted political parties across the spectrum and submitted to the government its report, favouring simultaneous elections. Opposition parties had conveyed their strong objections to the concept.

Modi also cautioned citizens against those who cannot digest the country's rise, saying some people cannot think of India's welfare. The country will have to avoid these people who are sunk in the depth of despair, he added.

He said a handful of people nursing such "vikriti" (perversion) can be a cause of destroying everything and pave the way of anarchy. "It inflicts such harm on the country that we will have to make a fresh beginning to repair the damage."

"They are dreaming to destroy everything. The country will have to understand it," he said, without making any direct reference to anyone or any incident.

There are uncountable internal as well as external challenges, the prime minister said, asking foreign powers to be not part of plans against India or be concerned with its progress as the country's growth is tied to humankind's welfare.

His remarks came in the backdrop of opposition parties seizing on a recent report of Hindenburg Research, which has charged the SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch with conflict of interest in probing the Adani group of companies, to target the market regulator and the government. The ruling BJP has in turn accused the opposition, especially the Congress party, of being hand in glove with the US-based short seller to bring about economic anarchy due to its "hate" for Modi.

In his address, Modi asserted that India's 140 crore citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed country if they walk shoulder to shoulder with a united resolve.

He further said his government has worked to break the mindset of living with status quo by rolling out big reforms aimed at changing the lives of of the middle class and the poor. The commitment to reforms is the blueprint for growth and is not borne of any political compulsion but the dedication to nation first, he added.

Modi said it is the "golden era" for India, especially in the global context, and exhorted people to not let go of this opportunity.

In his third term, Modi said he has seen global investors being very keen to invest in India and asked states to come out with a clear policy and to woo them pro-actively. Only the central government cannot do it, as investments will have to be made in states, the prime minister said.

He asked over three lakh governance units spread across the country -- from local bodies to districts and states -- to carry out at least two reforms every year to make people's lives easier.

Pitching for the dignity of citizens, he said nobody should complain they did not get what was due to him.

Underlining the need for modernity and technology in every sector, he said his government has been working on this and its policies have strengthened every field.

Corporate honchos of Indian origin are making a name for themselves globally and have enhanced the country's standing, he said, adding that on the other hand over one crore women have become "lakhpati didi". "This is a matter of equal pride for me."

Modi said his government has modernised the country's infrastructure, be it in road, rail, port, schools and hospitals. It has also ensured saturation coverage of welfare schemes, he said, adding that when every beneficiary is covered any taint of "casteism and communalism" is ruled out.

In a clear swipe at opposition parties, he said some people are glorifying corruption and asserted that he wants to create an "atmosphere of fear" among the corrupt. His fight against corruption will continue, Modi said. He also pitched for reviving "Nalanda Spirit" in education so that instead of Indians going abroad for study, overseas students should come here.

He also outlined India's commitment to become a global leader in semiconductor production, and said the country will become an industrial hub in manufacturing.

There may be challenges and shortages of resources but people united in goals can overcome this to achieve their target, he added.

Speaking of his goal for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he said people from all corners of the country have offered suggestions for the agenda, including reform in justice system and how to make it self-reliant in different fields.