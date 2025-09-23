School girl wins two silver, one bronze at CBSE national gymnastics in Maharashtra

CHENNAI: A Class 10 student, Meghana Manoj, at a city school has won the all-around silver medal in the Under-17 girls category at the CBSE national gymnastics championship held in Maharashtra recently.

Apart from the all-around silver medal, Meghana also won silver in the Uneven bars category and a bronze medal in vault.

As many as 2,700 gymnasts from CBSE schools across the country participated in the five-day event that began on September 17.

Meghana has been training with Gymnora Gymnastics Academy in Chennai for many years. “What makes her achievement inspiring is her incredible progress. She stood 50th in the all-around category last year, and this year, she has leapt to the second place,” said Ragul Prabu, a former national gymnast and founder-technical head of the academy.