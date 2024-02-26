Begin typing your search...

SC trashes PIL for quota for Persons with Disabilities in LS polls

The bench also questioned the plea in the PIL that the candidates be asked to make disclosures about their disability status, if any, in the nomination forms.

ByPTIPTI|26 Feb 2024 1:32 PM GMT
SC trashes PIL for quota for Persons with Disabilities in LS polls
X

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a quota for Persons with Disability in the Lok Sabha, saying the judiciary cannot interfere with policy decisions.

"We cannot order reservation for persons with disability in elections. It is purely a policy matter. Dismissed," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The bench also questioned the plea in the PIL that the candidates be asked to make disclosures about their disability status, if any, in the nomination forms.

"Why should there be a disclosure that a person is disabled in the nomination form," the bench asked.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Jayant Raghav, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

It made the Centre, the Election Commission and state poll bodies of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan parties.

SCPILPersons with DisabilitiesLS pollsLS polls 2024
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X