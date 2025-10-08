SC to hear issues related to manufacturing, sale of 'green' crackers on Oct 10

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to October 10 the hearing on issues related to manufacturing and sale of 'green' crackers' in Delhi and the national capital region.

The top court on September 26 permitted certified manufacturers to produce 'green' crackers with a condition that they will not sell them in prohibited Delhi-NCR without its approval.

It asked the Centre to take a fresh look at the absolute ban on the manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

It also directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to consult all stakeholders, including the Delhi government, manufacturers, and sellers, before arriving at a final decision.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was to consider the issues including the report of the Centre. The law officer, representing the Centre, sought an adjournment which was allowed.

The court fixed the issue for consideration on Friday after senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for few manufacturers of green crackers, said that it be heard before Diwali.

Earlier, the bench had ordered: "In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) as well as PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas."

The bench issued the conditional order permitting certified manufacturers to produce 'green' crackers till the plea is heard again on October 8.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by firecracker manufacturers seeking relaxation of ban and permission to sell 'green' crackers.