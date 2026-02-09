SC terms siphoning of over Rs 54,000 cr by digital fraud 'dacoity', asks Centre to frame SoP

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria observed that the amount siphoned off by digital fraud is more than the budgets of many small states.

Noting that such offences may be due to either collusion by or the negligence of bank officials, the top court stressed the need for timely actions from the RBI and the banks.

Issuing a slew of fresh directions, it asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) of the Reserve Bank of India and similar SoP or decisions of the Department of Telecom (DoT) and come up with a draft MoU in four weeks to effectively deal with such offences.

The bench has also noted that the RBI has crafted an SOP prescribing action by the banks to temporarily hold debit cards to prevent cyber-enabled fraud.