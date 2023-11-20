Begin typing your search...
SC sends notice on Kerala govt's plea over 'delay' by Guv in responding to Bills passed in Assembly
More details awaited.
CHENNAI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notice to concerned respondents on the Kerala government's plea urging them to pass appropriate orders in relation to the inaction on the part of the State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for giving assent to 8 bills passed by the State Legislature for a long and indefinite period.
More details awaited.
Next Story