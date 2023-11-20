Begin typing your search...

SC sends notice on Kerala govt's plea over 'delay' by Guv in responding to Bills passed in Assembly

More details awaited.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Nov 2023 6:16 AM GMT
SC sends notice on Kerala govts plea over delay by Guv in responding to Bills passed in Assembly
X

Supreme Court; Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notice to concerned respondents on the Kerala government's plea urging them to pass appropriate orders in relation to the inaction on the part of the State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for giving assent to 8 bills passed by the State Legislature for a long and indefinite period.

More details awaited.

Kerala govt's pleaBillsKerala governmentkeralaSupreme CourtKerala Governor Arif Mohammed KhanArif Mohammed Khan
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X