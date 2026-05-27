SC seeks Centre, NCERT's responses on plea against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT and sought comprehensive replies within two weeks.

The top court asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to submit a report on the logistical preparedness of the CBSE to implement the decision and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner Yashica Bhandari Jain and others, submitted that a nationwide circular has been issued by the CBSE, which states that the students have to study three languages from the next academic year.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for some other petitioners, said the issue involved constitutional issues of federalism and choice.

Language is a matter of choice, and cannot be imposed, Sibal submitted.

The top court refused to pass any interim order and said it will hear the matter in July.