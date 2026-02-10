SC quashes charges under SC/ST Act against VYAPAM whistleblower

Anand Rai had challenged the Madhya Pradesh high court order upholding the framing of charges in a case of caste-based atrocities arising from alleged violence and abuse against an MP, MLA and government officials during a rally in 2022.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh pronounced the verdict on a plea of Rai and said, "We have discussed the scope of the SC/ST Act and the action is not in accordance with law. Appeal allowed."